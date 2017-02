Pastry chef and creator Heather Baird is liable for these Instagram-well known cookies which integrate artwork, animals, and baking. Right after Baird was inspired to read about constellations and the mythology of the galaxy, she took to the kitchen to recreate the sky. She will take animal constellations in particular and turns them into cookies with a attractive Aurora Borealis, marble fondant.

