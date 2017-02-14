All through the years I have been privileged to have the skill to travel extensively all over Iceland. In the very last two years, I traveled for moths to each town and village as very well as a lot of natural wonders in Iceland. Although doing the job on my world-wide-web web page challenge Strike Iceland to make Iceland additional obtainable to people who are intrigued in traveling to us I always had the time to take pleasure in each individual put. My regular tour was a 7 days up to 10 days. I had frequented most of the locations right before, but there were being a number of I was traveling to for the very first time.

Almost each time when I arrived home from a trip I advised my wife that I had been to the most gorgeous put in the place. The most gorgeous waterfall, the most amazing sizzling spring area, the most superb canyon, the most attention-grabbing basalt column web page, the most outstanding town or village. At a person stage she asked me: How is that possible Einar? How can this Usually be the MOST anything you have at any time frequented? Well in this article are some of my favourite pictures from a lot of of people favourite locations and ideally you can fully grasp my dilemma.

Stuðlagil canyon in Jökuldalur valley is just a short while ago discovered and has an attention-grabbing story

This put is practically like divine or like a twilight zone or a put in an additional dimention.

Dynjandi waterfall in the Westfjords is a a person of a kind put

I consistently battle with the thought that Dynjandi is the most outstanding and gorgeous waterfall in Iceland. But I continue to keep placing Gullfoss on the top.

It is exceptionally outstanding to see a 16 ton humpback breach in the ocean

Few factors have still left me completely breathless. This is a person of them.

In the course of the Eyjafjallajokull eruption in 2010 I put in days photographing the eruption

I just couldn’t get my camera away from this celebration. I positioned my car or truck and camera in entrance of the eruption, about two kilometers from the crater and shot and shot.

Reykjavík is a great put to shell out new years eve

Main preperation but it most certanly payed off.

Háifoss in the Icelandic highland is the next maximum waterfall in Iceland

Knowing sights to waterfalls is comprehensible when you are in entrance of a waterfall like Háifoss.

Mountaineering in the distant highland is the ideal way to recharge your batteries

Mountaineering in the huge Icelandic highland is the definition of peace and relaxation.

I have always thought of this property as terribly distant and isolated

This is this sort of a weird property and this sort of a strage put.

The smaller town Húsavík in the Northern Location is always a pleasure to stop by

The selection a person on my listing of most attention-grabbing towns in Iceland.

When travelling in Iceland you will continue to see gorgeous horses

It is practically unattainable to continue driving when you see a flock of horses jogging. It is somthing so powerful.

Often the northern lights are so mad you practically come to be worried

Highly effective relocating aurora borealis is a sight that is like nothing at all else.

I have always beloved the concept that you can wander guiding the waterfall Seljalandsfoss

The time is about eleven oclock in the evening in June.

The geyser Strokkur is a strange animal erupting each 10 to twenty minutes

It is remarkable that this dude is a natural building but not engineered by men.

On the top of Eyjafjallajokull glacier and volcano

Soon right before the eruption I took my daughter on a trip to the top of Eyjafjallajokull volcano It was a great tour to a put with a superb watch.

Hjálparfoss waterfall in early autumn

Combining the colours of autumn and natural wonders is always enjoyment. Not the the very least when you also have a very little bit of snow.

Krossneslaug is likely a person of the most distant swimmingpools on the world

Taking a heat swim in a clean up heat pool heated with geothermal drinking water in a person of the most distant locations. Well you need to do it to fully grasp it.

Hveradalir in the vicinity of Kerlingarfjöll in the Icelandic highland is merely a wonderland

Strolling this massive area of sizzling springs, boiling clay and mountains of all colours you are consistently torn involving thaughts of enjoyment and intimidation.

Jökulsárgljúfur canyon in the Northern Location

The canyon is home to a lot of natural wonders like Dettifoss waterfall and Ásbyrgi Hólmatungur

Jökulsárlón iceberg lagoon

No question that this is a put on a lot of bucketlists

A person of my favourite locations in the highland in Iceland, Landmannalaugar

Landmannalaugar is only a person of a lot of locations in the Icelandic highland that is a pleasure to stop by