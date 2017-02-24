There is a group of dads that instruct cost-free hair courses in their communities. They phone them selves the Daddy Daughter Hair Manufacturing unit. They have a weekly contest to see who can arrive up with the greatest braid or hairstyle. It’s a amazing bonding second among the dads and their daughters!

This week they went all out and bought their daughters dressed up as precise Disney Princesses! The women felt astounding and this was such a entertaining party!

Make guaranteed to check out out Daddy Daughter hair Manufacturing unit on Facebook for the weekly contests!

Extra information: Facebook

Greg Wickherst and Isabella – Princess Merida

Philippe Morgese and Emma – Princess Leia

Patrick Wittman and Sylvia – Princess Belle

Daniel S. Morrison and Alana – Princess Cinderella

Shawn Watson and Lilly – Princess Cinderella

Matthew Rynders and Karleigh – Belle

Colin Gorman and Tori – Moana

Derrick D. Culpepper and Linda – Princess Tiana

Jason Blackmon and Phoenyx – Princess Belle

Josh Wikle and Ella Rose – Cinderella

Joe Cafeo and Gigi – Princess Cinderella

Dan Threlfall and Avery – Princess Ariel