I think that Leo would agree that bears are no joke. These magnificent animals are strong, frightening and hazardous. Except if they are plush bears.

Jessie Cunningham is the artist driving Past Your Porchlight. Encouraged by the lovely Canadian nature, she creates plush bears with very small worlds on their backs. These bears, that she calls Forest Spirits, have forests, flowers, mushrooms, homes and even other animals.

The artist tells that her intention is to deliver a little something to existence and evoke some of that exact marvel she carries for the organic earth and she encourages all people to “don’t be fearful to dream a minor bigger”.

More info: Etsy

soft-sculpture-bears-pastyourporchlight

Image credits: PastYourPorchlight

