Maharajah Ram Singh dominated in the renowned pink town of Jaipur concerning 1835 and 1880, and was also a eager photographer. Regardless of becoming a boy or girl when he ascended to the throne, the Maharajah embraced fashionable amenities and underneath his management the town became a person of the most distinctive in the nation.



He would frequently roam the streets incognito to observe how state officers were being carrying out their function, and was recognised by the British Federal government, which additional four guns to his salute and nominated him as a member of the Viceroy’s Legislative Council. Through his reign new h2o works, gas works, museums and faculties were being designed, and he devoted a great deal of his time to capturing the costumes and tradition of his people with his then state-of-the-art camera products. Below: Portrait of a girl in the harem of the royal palace of Jaipur, India, circa 1857.

Portrait of a girl in the harem of the royal palace of Jaipur, India, circa 1857:



Portrait of a girl in the harem of the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Portrait of a fakir, in the Royal Palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Double portrait of a girl in the harem of the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Whole portrait of a girl in the harem in the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Self-portrait of the Maharajah Ram Singh III, in the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Portray of a female supervisor of the harem in the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Portrait of the minister of the Maharajah, in the royal palace of Jaipur, India, circa 1857:



The horse of Maharajah Ram Singh III, sovereign of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



Portrait of a prince in the royal courtroom of the palace of Jaipur, India, circa 1857:



Whole portrait of a noteworthy gentleman in the royal palace of Jaipur, India, 1857 – 1865:



