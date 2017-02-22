Vogue dolls are normally created to be a blank canvas for the outfits in which they’re dressed, but one Swedish artist’s handcrafted dolls have an idiosyncratic glimpse that’s all their own, even in the nude. Emilie Steele results in unbelievably comprehensive ball-jointed dolls that are created to explain to their own tales.

“I’ve constantly experienced the urge to make people and [explain to] their tales by handcraft and design and style,” Steele tells The Creators Task. “When I was a little one, handmade dolls were one of my numerous means to specific myself, on the other hand back then they were designed out of paper or textile. I suppose my fascination [with] representation and development, as effectively as stop-motion animation staying one of my greatest inspirations, designed my interest [in] dolls linger past childhood enjoy.”

