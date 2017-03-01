As pancake working day has creped up on us the moment once more, a Japanese chef has combined our favourite items lovable animals and sugar. Keisuke Inagaki has been a chef at his cafe La Ricetta in Zama Metropolis, Japan, for the very last eighteen decades. He rose to Instagram fame from his Pokemon and anime pancake art, and the time all-around heis made a lifelike animal sequence. The 46-12 months-outdated chef began generating pancakes in 2011 to raise spirits after the devastating nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.

Additional details: Instagram

