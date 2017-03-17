Whilst redheads have come to be synonymous with Ireland and Scotland, American photographer Brian Dowling who now life in Berlin(Germany), photographed in excess of a hundred thirty redheads from twenty distinct international locations for his undertaking “Redhead Beauty”.
Purple hair is the rarest hair shade in the world and is brought about by a gene mutation know as MC1R which impacts about 1% of the world inhabitants. This gene mutation can also affect a person’s tolerance to ache, daylight, and their hairs’ skill to gray. Purple hair will instead turn blonde or pure white when you age.
Brian started off this portrait undertaking which spanned 3 summers to show the true splendor of red hair and preferred to assist split down stereotypes people today often have of redheads with his photographs. His art e-book “Redhead Beauty” is obtainable beginning on St Patrick’s Working day on Kickstarter.
More details: Instagram