Whilst redheads have come to be synonymous with Ireland and Scotland, American photographer Brian Dowling who now life in Berlin(Germany), photographed in excess of a hundred thirty redheads from twenty distinct international locations for his undertaking “Redhead Beauty”.

Purple hair is the rarest hair shade in the world and is brought about by a gene mutation know as MC1R which impacts about 1% of the world inhabitants. This gene mutation can also affect a person’s tolerance to ache, daylight, and their hairs’ skill to gray. Purple hair will instead turn blonde or pure white when you age.

Brian started off this portrait undertaking which spanned 3 summers to show the true splendor of red hair and preferred to assist split down stereotypes people today often have of redheads with his photographs. His art e-book “Redhead Beauty” is obtainable beginning on St Patrick’s Working day on Kickstarter.

More details: Instagram

Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine in the Black Sea

Kirstie overlooking the Scottish Highlands of Glencoe

Kirstie in the Scottish Highlands of Glencoe

Two styles from Melbourne, Australia

An early early morning with Alina from Kiev, Ukraine

Masha beneath the trees in St Petersburg, Russia

Gracie from Howth, Ireland

The freckled legs of a girl from Budapest

Natasha’s freckles from London, Uk

Italian Redhead Benedette observing the sunset in Sydney

Model Nastya Pindeeva overlooking the Black Sea in Ukraine

A product in a snowy park in Munich, Germany

Elainna from Modesto, California

Tara in Liverpool, England

Elias in Belfast, Northern Ireland

A product poses at the East Aspect Gallery in Berlin, Germany

Beata overlooking downtown Warsaw