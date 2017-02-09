These Two Bengal Siblings Are Thieving The Hearts Of People On Instagram

As a lifelong cat lover, I had my heart set on obtaining Bengal cats. It took me Six years to finally convince my husband, Tanner – who is now a cat guy ) My husband likes to joke: “My wife wanted to get two Bengal kittens, but I’m the guy of the home so we obtained two Bengal kittens.”

Tanner and I made a decision to insert Harry & Izzy to our loved ones to rejoice our very first relationship anniversary. We flew out to California and used the weekend exploring destinations like CATalina Island before we were being formally capable to pick them up. We obtained Harry & Izzy from Leap of Religion Bengals out of Bakersfield, CA – and I would suggest Angie (the breeder) to everyone! I was in heaven when I walked into a home complete of the cutest tiny Bengal kittens. We had pre-chosen Harry & Izzy but I could hardly convey to them aside from all their siblings. I could have played with these kittens without end, but we had a flight to capture.

Flying with two Bengal kittens was so much much easier than I envisioned. I was stunned at how tranquil they were being in crowds of folks.

We chose to name them following a area cafe in Indianapolis, Harry & Izzy’s, the sister cafe of St. Elmo’s – where by Tanner proposed to me. 🙂 Harry & Izzy’s is a gourmet cafe that’s recognized for their spicy shrimp cocktail. When we frequented Harry & Izzy’s with Harry & Izzy they gave them bow ties and shrimp toys – and they experimented with shrimp for the very first time (minus the spicy cocktail sauce).

The two couldn’t be more reverse of each other – Harry is massive, loud and not scared of nearly anything. He enjoys all folks and even dogs – in fact, his finest mates are all dogs. We have not too long ago found out Harry’s obsession with playing fetch.

Izzy lady is petite (I joke that she is my permanent kitten), peaceful and timid. She normally takes more time to heat up to you, but after she does she is the major adore – as you can see in most video clips of her. Izzy’s favorite “toy” is a toilet paper roll.

Life with Harry & Izzy is so much entertaining. Bengals have the major personalities. They adore exploring the outside and compared with most cats they adore water. This earlier summer time we found out their adore for bike rides! We live in the vicinity of a trail in Indianapolis (The Monon) that prospects to breweries and dining establishments – and all destinations welcome Harry & Izzy.

