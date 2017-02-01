Funny, in,

thirty+ Shitty Lifetime Strategies You Will not Believe that You Lived Without

Take A Selfie Through A Toilet Roll Tube And Pretend You're The Moon

Cut Your Tennis Balls In Half To Store Two More Balls In Each Can, Saving Space

Sneak A Chocolate Into American Movie Theatres With This Trick

Don't Buy New Socks. Use A Permanent Marker Instead

Use This Vest Protect Your Personal Space On The Subway

Save Money With This Life Hack

Buy As Many Tickets As You Can Afford

Use Your Phones When You Put Too Much Water In Your Rice

Stop Tears In The Kitchen With This Life Hack

Use A Toilet Seat To Put Your Plate On While Watching TV

Use These To Make Your Car Stop Beeping

Put A Bean Filled Glove On Your Baby's Back When You Want Your Kids To Feel Loved, But You're Too Tired

Use The Metal Part Of Your Seat Belt To Open Beers While Driving

Spray Your Headphones With Some “Johnson’s No Extra Tangles” When They Are Tangled

Use This Life Hack And No One Will Know There Are Holes In Your Shoes

Impress Your Guests And Reduce Clutter With This Simple Tip

Use Your Belly Button To Hold Your Jelly Beans

Don't Waste Money On A Can Of Air, Just Wash Your Dusty Motherboard With Your Dishes

Put Your Bolognese Into The Washing Machine If What You Really Wanted Was Carbonara

Use Ketchup As A Bookmark

Magnify Your Phone's Screen By Putting It In A Glass Of Water

If You're Up Really Late Studying For Finals, Try Swapping Your Contact Solution With Coffee For A Quick Pick-Me-Up

Use Laptop Chargers To Heat Snacks Up

Save Time By Adding Toothpaste To Your Food

Just Add Water For A Quick And Easy Pasta

Make Homemade Wet Wipes By Soaking Toilet Paper Under Warm Water

Use Ruler For This Life Hack

If You See Someone Crying, Ask If It Is Because Of Their Haircut

Keep Cake Moist By Eating It All In One Sitting

Use Your Hood As A Bowl For Popcorns

bad advicebad tipsfunny advicefunny tipsrubbish advicerubbish life hacksrubbish tipsshitty adviceshitty life hacksshitty life pro tipsshitty tipsuseless adviceuseless life hacksuseless tips