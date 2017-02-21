Oreos are terrific for so several points — dunking in milk, recreating in bizarre flavors, just basic ingesting. But it turns out Oreos also make a terrific canvas. Tisha Cherry is a total-time occupational therapist. But just one appear at her Instagram and its clear she is also utilizing food stuff to make art in a way that no just one else is, especially when it comes to the easy Oreo.
Far more details: Instagram (h/t: mashable)
“Three years back I twisted open an Oreo and assumed the product appeared like a Nike Dunk. I straight away became obsessed with seeking to see how several unique points I could create out of them,” Tisha informed Mashable. “Now I truly feel like I’m hunting at the earth by means of some form of Oreo crème lens and it is develop into my favorite medium to convey my creative imagination by means of.”