‘The Greatest Task in the World’ author, Ben Southall from Petersfield, Hampshire and his gorgeous Australian wife, Sophee are the definition of pair ambitions.

Sophee in Morocco:

The cherished up pair with a style for the extreme, released, The Greatest Daily life in the Environment, very last yr with an outstanding 34,000 mile journey from Singapore to London – in a mustard Land Rover. Because Ben bought hitched to aspiring globetrotter, Sophee Smiles five a long time ago they have not stayed still, turning out to be one particular of the most enviable partners on the world-wide-web.

Additional details: Twitter, Amazon

Ben Southall’s wife, Sophee, can take a moment in Turkmenistan:

Ben reported: “Life is really great when you can function, stay and travel with the particular person you love but even then it can also throw up a handful of testing predicaments. The advantages are you get to love and share the encounter of some of the world’s most gorgeous places together. Remaining caught in an place of work all working day, each individual working day would bore me and I have no strategy how men and women stick to the exact same work for a 10 years or more”.

Ben Southall in Bhutan:

Ben Southall living it up below the blue skies of Pakistan:

Ben Southall demonstrating of his boating capabilities below blue skies (L), and main a tour at the Great Wall of China (R):