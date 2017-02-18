Hotel Marqués de Riscal in Spain, for those people who like me adore wonderful wines and modern architecture is a name that is a fantasy. The wine town hotel, cafe and museum- built by Frank Gehry next to their winery is just one of the complete masterpieces of the twentieth century. Bolder than the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao and the Disney Live performance Hall in Los Angeles, bolder due to the fact it’s varicoloured titanium volutes disturb the old peace of Rioja, its vineyards, the old villages with cathedral and bell tower, the stone partitions and the curvy roads. Like light in the darkness, like anything new arriving in the old countryside, excellent!

