Wesley is a tiny pirate kitty who has one eye and an adorable scalleywag grin on his confront. Every day he waited in the shelter, but people just handed him by until finally 6 months later on he observed an individual who could see the attractiveness in this distinctive tiny dude.
“I met Wesley for the to start with time a couple of times immediately after he was dropped off (at the shelter). I was in appreciate, but I could not manage him nevertheless and just Knew he would be adopted in no time,” Wesley’s human informed Appreciate Meow. “A ton of people just did not think he was really very to look at, and he was labeled distinctive requirements because of to his congestion challenges. I took him dwelling and the rest is background.”