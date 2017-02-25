FLYTE, the Swedish style and design organization specializing in levitating items, has a new undertaking in the functions termed Story, a present day wooden clock that will make the passage of time appear like far more than just ticks coming from a clock. Story is a time telling piece that capabilities a levitating chrome sphere that orbits all over a picket foundation to convey to the time, rely down times, and act as a timer.

Extra info: FLYTE, Kickstarter (h/t: contemporist)

In clock mode, time is tracked like a conventional twelve hour clock by the levitating chrome sphere that will make a 1 whole orbit for each hour. An LED matrix display screen can also be turned on to show you the precise time anytime you want to know it.