Meet up with Friar Bigotón (Friar Moustache), the stray doggie who just grew to become a member of a St Francis Monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The saint just after which the Franciscan purchase was recognized is known as the patron of animals, so it’s only pure that the monks prolonged their serving to hand to the pooch residing on the streets. Now he is a single satisfied doggie who gets to get pleasure from everyday living to the fullest. “His everyday living is all about actively playing and working,” fellow friar Jorge Fernandez advised The Dodo. “Here, all of the brothers really like him really significantly. He is a creature of God.”

Friar Bigotón even gets to use a habit. Perhaps motivated by his outfit, the doggie was caught very seriously attending to his monk responsibilities: “[Here’s] Brother Carmelo preaching to the fish,” wrote Franciscan Kasper Mariusz Kaproń, who very first posted these lovable photos on the internet.

“If only all the church buildings of our state [would] adopt a doggy and treatment for him like Friar Bigotón,” Proyecto Narices Frías (Cold Nose Task), a local animal rescue, wrote in a article on Facebook, “we are certain that the parishioners would stick to his case in point.”

A lot more info: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

Meet up with Friar Bigotón (Friar Moustache), the stray doggie who just grew to become a member of a St Francis Monastery

The saint just after which the Franciscan purchase was recognized is known as the patron of animals…

So it’s only pure that the monks prolonged their serving to hand to the canine residing on the streets

Now he is a single satisfied doggie who gets to get pleasure from everyday living to the fullest. “His everyday living is all about actively playing and running”

“Here, all of the brothers really like him really significantly. He is a creature of God”

The doggie even gets to use a habit. Perhaps motivated by his outfit, he was caught attending to his monk responsibilities

“[Here’s] Brother [Bigotón] preaching to the fish”

The doggie’s adoption was initiated by Proyecto Narices Frías (Cold Nose Task), a local animal rescue

They hope it will encourage other monasteries to aid pets in will need

“If only all the church buildings [would] adopt a dog… we are certain that the parishioners would stick to the example”