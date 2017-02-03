This Female And Her Pet Just Saved A Mom Goat With Her Newborn Toddler

Meet up with eleven-year-aged Hamdü Sena Bilgin and her pet dog Tomi, who just turned heroes immediately after preserving a mother goat and her newborn. The girl lives in a small village outside the town of Rize, in Turkey. Her spouse and children operates a small farm where they increase goats for their milk. Hamdü Sena, alongside with Tomi the pet dog who is always by her side, are goatherds – they safeguard and guide the animals. A person working day when she was herding the sheep on a snowy hillside far away from dwelling, the girl observed one of the animals in labor. Hamdü Sena was fearful that the goat and her newborn would be much too weak to make it back again on their very own, so she did something really intelligent.

Display Complete Textual content

“After the goat gave birth, I led the rest of the herd back again to the farm,” Hamdü Sena informed The Dodo. “Then I grabbed two backpacks from the home and went back again to the goat and her newborn with Tomi.” The girl took the mother goat on her back again, and put the newborn in Tomi’s backpack. They properly returned them dwelling.

Hamdü Sena modestly commented: “The snow was so thick, I was exhausted,” she reported . “But it was worthy of it.” The story went viral, with persons all about the environment praising the girl, expressing she embodies really like for the animals.

(ht: thedodo)

Meet up with eleven-year-aged shepherd Hamdü Sena Bilgin and her pet dog Tomi, who just turned heroes

A person working day when she was herding the sheep on a snowy hillside far away from home…

A goat went into labour. The girl worried the mother and her newborn would not make it

So she did something intelligent. “After the goat gave birth, I led the rest of the herd back again to the farm”

“Then I grabbed two backpacks from the home and went back again to the goat and her baby”

The girl took the mother goat on her back again, and put the newborn in Tomi’s backpack

They properly returned dwelling. “The snow was so thick, I was exhausted… But it was worthy of it”