Egyptian visible artist Amr Elshamy takes what appears like magnificent underwater snaps, but in precise simple fact, every thing is completed from his area. Get a look at some of the things Amr creates beneath, as perfectly as some driving-the-scenes shots.

Far more details: Behance (h/t: ultralinx)

“One of my goals to travel the earth with my digicam, get photos of wildlife animals and beneath the sea creatures, swimming with whales, dolphins, and many others. like a Nationwide Geographic photographer, so was the function of this undertaking to generate my very own wildlife pictures applying some animals and sea creatures versions in my area studio, right up until I’m ready to do the serious detail,” he said.