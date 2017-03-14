Ever viewed a cross among a Husky and a Pomeranian? Properly if the reply is no then you are in for a real treat. Scroll down to see what we necessarily mean. They may just be the most adorable breed of pet dog on the planet, and Norman the pomsky is the cutest critter of them all! He was adopted from a little household breeding method called Northern California Pomskies in 2016, and considering that then he’s managed to amass almost 64k followers on Instagram. Check out out some of our favorite images of Norman underneath, and really don’t overlook to vote for your favorite!

Far more info: Instagram

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky

Norman The Pomsky

Graphic credits: normanthepomsky