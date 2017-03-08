This Monastery Adopted A Stray Doggy, Now He Enjoys His Existence As A Monk



Meet up with Friar Bigotón (Friar Moustache), the stray doggie who just grew to become a member of a St Francis Monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia. The saint immediately after which the Franciscan get was set up is regarded as the patron of animals, so it is only natural that the monks extended their serving to hand to the pooch residing on the streets. Now he is one particular pleased doggie who will get to take pleasure in lifetime to the fullest.

“His lifetime is all about enjoying and functioning,” fellow friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. “Here, all of the brothers appreciate him really a lot. He is a creature of God.”

Friar Bigotón even will get to wear a behavior. Maybe motivated by his outfit, the doggie was caught very seriously attending to his monk responsibilities: “[Here’s] Brother Carmelo preaching to the fish,” wrote Franciscan Kasper Mariusz Kaproń, who very first posted these lovely shots online.













