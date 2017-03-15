Jessica Singleton is a mom to an lovable toddler named Pierson. Even though she may well not be with Pierson’s father Jon any longer, Jessica is significantly from a one mother, and she wrote a beautiful Fb write-up to thank her ex for that.

“This is my ex. This ideal listed here is more important than gold,” Jessica began. “This is a person who does not spend a dime via the point out for the reason that when my son demands new garments, I just simply call him.” She went on pointing out the numerous techniques her ex is a ideal father. Inspite of the parents not getting alongside one another any longer, they still set their son Pierson to start with and make a ideal parenting staff alongside one another. Jessica’s Fb write-up has long gone viral due to the fact, with about 248k likes, 135k shares, and 17k opinions, with countless numbers of people admiring and praising them for their cooperation.

Additional data: Fb (h/t)

