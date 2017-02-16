Todd Krieg might not be able to stroll, but he’s plainly still capable of receiving factors finished. His fiancee is pregnant, and the Internet is applauding their hilarious announcement, a picture posted to Instagram past 7 days that sends a easy message – “it still functions!”

Immediately after a horrific motocross incident remaining Todd paralyzed from the waist down, he was explained to he might never be able to have his have young children. While remaining in a restoration centre in California past 12 months, he fell in adore with therapist Amanda Diesen. They got engaged three months in the past, and are now expecting a little one boy in August, defying the odds in a marriage that has undoubtedly conquer various road blocks.

In a new sequence of shots taken by Kayla Duffin, the pair appears to be like radiant and delighted as can be. Todd and Amanda are at the moment making an attempt to gain the marriage ceremony of their desires as a result of Brides Dwell Wedding ceremony 2017, and you can vote for them listed here.

A lot more details: Instagram, Kayla Duffin Photography

Immediately after a motocross incident remaining Todd Krieg paralyzed, he was explained to he might never be able to have his have young children

He is now expecting a little one boy in August with his fiancée, Amanda Diesen

They have defied the odds, and the Internet has fallen in adore with their unbelievable story

In a new sequence of shots taken by Kayla Duffin, the pair appears to be like radiant and delighted as can be

They fulfilled at a paralysis restoration centre in California, wherever Amanda was doing the job as a therapist

They fell in adore, and are engaged as of three months in the past

“We are blessed to have every single other and are certainly a excellent match” Amanda wrote on the internet

“The pleasure he provides me is unexplainable and he is my very best friend”

Congrats to this delighted pair as they continue on to conquer road blocks with each other!