Not long ago, analog pictures has been building a comeback, but no matter if you are a experienced or an beginner, you experienced to be a nocturnal alchemist if you wished to produce your personal movie. Till now. This compact tank, named LAB-BOX is essentially a moveable darkroom that will allow you to produce movie anywhere and at any time, even in entire daylight!

LAB-BOX supports 135 and 120 format films and the whole system is as straightforward as the ABC. Just insert the roll into an acceptable module, wind it on to the reel, pour in the creating liquid and agitate.

Its builders ars-imago are at present crowdfunding LAB-BOX on Kickstarter. A one module variation is out there for €89 ($ninety four), and the dual module variation stands at €109 ($a hundred and fifteen). The campaign is by now a large success: with 29 times remaining, individuals have pledged more than €400k of the €70k target.

A lot more info: Kickstarter (h/t: designtaxi)