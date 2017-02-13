If you’re in require of a hug this Valentine’s Day, you better head to Chelsea in New York City, where you can fulfill Louboutina, the NYC’s celeb hugging puppy with much more than 58k followers on her Instagram account. The Golden Retriever, who is named soon after a French shoe designer, spends about 2 several hours a day hugging folks she fulfills on her wander. “It’s just not a regular wander,” her operator, forty five-year-aged Fernandez-Chavez, instructed The Dodo. “It’s a wander with hugging.” He provides: “A ton of folks say she’s made their day… Like, if they had a poor day at perform, perhaps that is just what they essential.”

It all began about Valentine’s Day in 2014, when Loubie began holding hands with her operator just soon after he had ended a romance. “She began sitting up and grabbing my hands with both of those of her paws, and then crossing the other paw about her paw,” Fernandez-Chavez explained. “I try to remember joking with my close friends, ‘At the very least I have an individual to maintain hands with for the duration of Valentine’s.’”

Rapidly forward to now, Fernandez-Chavez understands that not only him, but the full world demands the affection his pooch has to offer you, so you can fall him an electronic mail and resolve a hug with Louboutina for your self if you occur to be in New York.

Far more facts: Instagram (h/t: thedodo)

