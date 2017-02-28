A stray calico cat is the unofficial mascot of the Boston Police Department’s SWAT crew. The associates of the crew have attempted to convince her to appear indoors, but she just won’t do it since she’s set in her methods. In its place they constructed her an amazing apartment that most people today would be jealous of.

h/t: bdpnews

Officer Jamie Pietroski, a fifteen-calendar year veteran of the Boston Police Office, stayed late immediately after function for quite a few evenings painstakingly making ready Swat Cat’s new property.

Like DYT on FB: