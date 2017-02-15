Ever puzzled how you can get by yourself into the VIP area of a band’s concert? It appears like a challenging factor to do, but as this teenager just lately proved, it’s really shockingly simple. All you have to have to do is edit the band’s Wikipedia webpage to say that you are similar to the band and voila, entry all spots!
The mastermind behind this sneaky plan is Adam Boyd from Crewe, British isles, who came up with the plan after turning up late to check out The Sherlocks at the Royal Albert Corridor in Manchester. “So very last night I went to see a band, but we acquired in late and our view was shite,” he wrote on Fb. “In my drunken point out I edited the band’s Wikipedia webpage to say I was family, and it labored!” The speedy-considering teenager amended the write-up so that it explained he was the lead singer’s cousin. He even wrote that he motivated the band’s initially single! You have acquired to hand it to him – he might not be similar to the band but he’s surely acquired a mind like Sherlock!