A excellent software of content science towards basic dwelling, this portable self-inflating composition folds up into a manageable miniature package deal but expands to make a small dwelling room.

Extra data: Martin Azua (h/t: weburbanist)

Produced by Martin Azua, the Simple Household is a genius “habitable quantity foldable, inflatable and reversible … created from metalized polyester” that makes use of system or photo voltaic warmth to inflate by itself. As its designer explains, “is not a products, fairly a concept of extreme reduction.”

In a clever twist, this little portable room is created to be inverted so that it can deflect photo voltaic warmth (for chilly circumstances) in one configuration but capture it (to warm its interior) when reversed. Adaptable and durable, the style and design could be applied for almost everything from homeless shelters and journey tents to emergency housing and much additional.