When the small boy of this imgur user’s buddy lost his frog, he determined to do a thing quirky, unanticipated and toad-ally astounding – commence getting images of a toad with a hat to cheer the small fellow up. Whilst this might have commenced as a modest act of kindness, it turned into a actual toad fashion couture extravaganza.

The gentleman took some foam paper and shown some severe arts and crafts abilities, getting toad millinery to the future stage. Whilst some men and women commenced producing detrimental opinions expressing that the man has as well a great deal time on his fingers, the consumer replied: “The longest I expended on every hat might have been 10 minutes.” Choose that, toad fashion haters!

The attractive Alabama-based model, aka a Fowler’s Toad, seemed far more than pleased to check out on diverse hats, like that of a dandy, a street kid, a pimp, and a Texas boy. Right after the small impromptu fashion clearly show and a photoshoot, the gentleman sent the hats to his friend’s boy. Whilst this didn’t bring his frog again, we’re positive it made the boy truly feel a little bit superior.

