This winter has been specifically chilly in Turkey, so a person form lady arrived up with an awesome answer to assist the freezing stray cats – she built a cat ladder that potential customers into her house. “I created the ladder so the cats can appear into my comfortable house,” Sebnem Ilhan advised The Dodo. The lady who performs as a dentist in the town of Tekirdag arrived with this answer soon after spotting homeless cats suffering in the cold, and made the decision to convert her house into a refuge from winter.

Even so, she wasn’t positive how her neighbours would respond to this addition to her windows, so Ilhan set some ornaments. “I believed if I set some flower pots there, it wouldn’t hassle any one,” she said. But the reception has been overwhelmingly beneficial — particularly between the innumerable kitties who have taken benefit of her provide of a warm put to relaxation.

Constructing a ‘cat ladder’ is not the only way Ilhan has served the animals in need – the lady also volunteers her time to treatment for stray canines and felines at a nearby rescue. “I want no animal is hungry or thirsty, just happy,” she said. “This planet is not just for persons.”

Additional details: Facebook (h/t: thedodo)

