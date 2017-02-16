A person early morning, Ashly Deskins observed two wounded squirrels in her garden, who experienced most probable fallen from their nest. She and her husband rushed them to the vet’s, but it was far too late. They did not make it, but the incident was plenty of to spark Ashly’s desire in squirrels.

As she started to notice their day by day lifetime, the California-based mostly photographer came up with a fantastic plan – to set staged backgrounds for the squirrels. “It started with just some very little props and at some point led to me obtaining flooring to develop much more in-depth pictures,” Deskins reported. “By observing the squirrels, I can establish what they really feel cozy jumping on… and what I can or can’t use.”

She extra: “I will usually set up a scene and it could be several hours in advance of any website visitors appear by… it can acquire many much more several hours in advance of I can execute some concluded pictures as they usually appear, acquire their almonds and operate.”

Nevertheless, we assume Deskins did a fantastic career. The squirrels are capable to attend Tremendous Bowl parties, get a bite from a foods truck, and even vote for the US president.

Far more details: Facebook | Instagram | Etsy (h/t: thedodo)

