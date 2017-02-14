Swiss start-up forty two Foundry has reimagined a traditional timekeeper with their ETCH Clock, a modern marvel that magically depicts the time by way of at any time-switching etchings.

Many thanks to a malleable membrane created of elastic, the creative clock is able to depict the time by way of quantities that show up etched in its experience. Though the pseudo-engraved quantities look as if they are set in stone, ETCH as a substitute emphasizes the face’s fading display screen and ephemeral mother nature. “ETCH presents to time additional value,” the clock’s description states. “Some gatherings are going on only once and then are absent for ever… ETCH tries to mimic this fact with the vanishing impact of its display screen.” The digits show up as literal impressions, altering the topography of the clock’s façade with each carving and magically showing and disappearing every passing moment. Combining a classic, sculptural aesthetic with a digital structure and futuristic, “patent pending” engineering, each individual clock presents a timeless still sleek inventive choice to today’s timepieces.

Just about every ETCH clock is mounted in either a sleek aluminum or a additional conventional wood frame and can be hung on a wall or, with the assist of an attachable foundation, stand alone on tabletops, mantels, and shelves. By its accompanying app, it can be managed by a smartphone, enabling the user to experiment with display screen options and sync the accurate time amongst equipment.

For now, it is only obtainable in a slate-like hue, but you can anticipate a wider choice of clock shades in the upcoming. Maintain in brain, nevertheless, that like many masterpieces, the ETCH clock expenses a fairly penny: about $1,360. Time is cash, after all…













h/t: [designboom]

All pictures by using ETCH Clock.