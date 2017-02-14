Kaziranga National Park is a tale of accomplishment when it comes to conservation of rhinos – but what they’ve carried out to achieve it is enabling its personnel to shoot and even kill possible poachers. So far, the park has killed fifty individuals.
Rhinos are safe and sound there – a century ago, there was only a handful of Indian one particular-horned rhinoceros. Now, the park hosts far more than two,400, which is two-thirds of the world’s populace. Having said that, very little is talked about the point that in 2015, far more individuals ended up shot lifeless by park guards then the amount of rhinos killed by poachers.
These individuals all went following rhino horn, as they could be sold for as considerably as $6,000 for 100g and are substantially far more costly than gold. They are typically marketed as a miracle cure for every little thing from cancer to erectile dysfunction.
So certainly, rhinos do will need security, but this has long gone as well far. National park’s personnel can kill a individual and get away with impunity. The dilemma is, could this sort of punishment at any time be justified? And how a lot of innocent individuals ended up killed?
A lot more information: Kaziranga National Park (h/t: bbc)
Image credits: PA
Image credits: EPA
Image credits: Anupam Nath
Image credits: Jonas Stenqvist
Image credits: PA
Image credits: Roger and Pat de la Harpe
Image credits: Rudi Hulshof
Image credits: Martin Harvey
Image credits: Sebastien Degardin
Image credits: Michael Spain