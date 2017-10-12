11 TV Serials Who Has a Passion for the Twin Peaks

If you do not long for the long-awaited continuation of “Twin Peaks” and in anticipation of the next episodes, crave for new fascinating films, we offer a list of 11 wonderful serials, not inferior to the one mentioned.

They will certainly like lovers of small towns, beautiful landscapes, terrible secrets and puzzles, over which you have to move the hemispheres.

Wayward Pines

The agent of the secret service Ethan Burke comes to himself at some kind of dump in a fairly messed up form.

After reaching the houses, he realizes that he was in a city called Wyeard Pines, where he was sent in search of two missing FBI agents. Hospitable at first glance, the town is more like some kind of TV show – cameras are everywhere, locals say very strange things, and it’s impermissible and deadly to communicate with the outside world …

Fortitude

In the center of the series is the quiet and inconspicuous Arctic town of Fortitude. Here, polar bears are three times larger than humans, and residents are not only allowed, but are also supposed to carry weapons with them. And here, in the middle of endless mountains, there is a resonant crime – the murder of a local professor. At what not through the fault of the animal. And this murder is the first in a series of other strange and unexplained crimes.

Broadchurch

In the quiet town of Precoane, an 11-year-old schoolboy was killed. The case is taken by the local police officer Elli Miller and the newly arrived detective Alec Hardy. The detectives have a mutual dislike, but they are both determined to solve the mystery of the murder. When the news of the crime spreads through the city, a chain reaction is triggered, which will draw attention to Brodchurch attention of the whole country, pulling out the city, its inhabitants and their secrets.

Mayday

A small idyllic English town Stouvild celebrates “Mayday” – an ancient pagan festival of spring. And it must be the same – it is on this day that the young girl disappears, which should become the “Queen of May”. This event shocks the whole town, all residents are included in the search for schoolgirls, but it becomes much more difficult to trust each other.

Secrets and Lies

The protagonist, the head of the family and the father of two daughters, Ben Crawford, during a morning run, discovers in the forest the corpse of a neighbor five-year-old boy. He immediately reports the incident to the police, but instead of gratitude for assistance, he gets accusation of killing a child. At the same time, none of his relatives believes in his innocence.

Cape Wrath

Meadowland is a city where people under the witness protection program are brought. The Brogan family – father, mother, daughter and son – are trying to escape from their past, moving to Meadowland. A picturesque and crime-free town seemed at first to be an ideal place to begin a new life, but beginners soon realized that it was much more difficult to escape from the past than they expected.

Gravity Falls

Twins Mabel and Dipper are forcibly sent for the whole of the summer to Uncle Stan in the provincial town of Gravity Falls. During one of the sorties into the forest, Dipper finds a mysterious diary with warnings about how to escape from Gravity, because the whole city is a concentration of anomalies in which dwarves, aliens, monsters, time travelers and other terrible and dangerous monsters live. Well, now how can two mischievous twins abandon vacation in such an incredible place?

What Remains

New settlers who moved to a new five-apartment house, find the corpse of the previous owner Melissa Young, who disappeared two years ago. Local detective Len Harper, known for his professionalism and business acumen, is taking the case. Len does not doubt the success of the case, but the fact that none of the residents for two years did not notice the disappearance of a neighbor and did not feel the smell of decay, even bothers him.

Secrets of the city of En

At the entrance to a small quiet city there was an accident: judging by all the external signs, a certain Shatsky on his “helika” shot down the teenager Alik, the general favorite. At least the body of the young man was found next to the car. However, after the lake’s water is detected in the lungs of the deceased, the original version of the accident is discarded. And it becomes clear that the murderer is one of his own.

Happy Town

Residents of Heplin, Minnesota, are confident that they live in an ideal city – all neighbors know each other in person, there are no traffic jams on the roads, garbage on the streets, and even the air in this city is special – attracting the aroma of fresh baked goods that comes from a local bakery. The idyll is broken by an eerie murder that will reveal the dark secrets of Haplin’s past.

The Killing

An experienced detective from the murder investigation department, Sarah Linden, is given the last thing before retiring. At the alleged crime scene, a bloody woman’s t-shirt and credit card were found. Soon after that, from the lake, located nearby, get a car in the trunk of which the corpse of the girl is found. At first the suspicion of the police falls on the dead guy, but as the investigation proceeds, Linden begins to understand that the solution lies much deeper than it might seem at first glance.









