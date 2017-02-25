Vyacheslav Mischenko/Caters News

The astounding moment was caught on digicam by photographer, Vyacheslav Mischenko, near his hometown in the Zhytomyr Oblast area. Footage demonstrates the snails balancing diligently atop the cherry stems, which are floating in a stream.

They had been in no way probable to have a whirlwind romance, but these two show up to be getting their romantic relationship at snail’s speed. The molluscs had been captured kissing whilst perched precariously on prime of cherry stems in woodland near Berdichev in Ukraine. They could be noticed leaning in the direction of each other in a determined bid to kiss – right before ultimately locking lips.

“The pair seemed seriously intent on reaching just one another,” said Vyacheslav Mischenko.

