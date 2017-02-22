The resorts built in the course of the post-war interval, some of the greatest examples of midcentury European design and style, are like architectural time capsules, all positioned on a modest 5-extensive barrier island in New Jersey acknowledged collectively as The Wildwoods. In simple fact, they make up the biggest focus of postwar vacation resort architecture in the United States. The tiny seaside town of Wildwood, New Jersey, topped TripAdvisor’s listing of destinations on the increase for 2015. Fancy that.

Extra details: Tyler Haughey (h/t: fotoroom, messynessychic)

