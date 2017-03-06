The moment I had a crazy idea to just take a image of a horse from beneath, nowadays I have final results from my most complicated photoshoot I have ever had. It all commenced with a undertaking

Underneath-Cats. Right after it reached a superior desire I decided to make a far bigger undertaking.

I seemed for unique illustrations of what was performed on the internet and after no comparable final results I decided that I have to do it and be the 1st human being to shoot a standing horse from beneath. As I commenced to organise the photoshoot of a horse, I understood that all I wanted is to get 600 kg horse on a glass, dig three meters into the ground, set my camera underneath a large glass and just take a shot. Even nevertheless it was the similar thought as undertaking “Under-Cats” it took two months to organise it all. I have located horse-welcoming environment and even designed rubber horse sneakers, to preserve the glass from scratching.

If final time I wanted help from a single human being, this time I had much more than forty people crew to make this crazy undertaking come to daily life, which I could not make with no them. In the end we obtained these fascinating pictures that have by no means been designed right before.

I wish you to get impressed and believe that in your thoughts, as my workforce considered in this undertaking.

A lot more details: underlook.org | Facebook | youtu.be

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath

Underneath-Horse: I photograph horses from beneath