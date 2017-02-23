While London and Montreal have mounted spikes on the sidewalks to hold homeless folks from having as well at ease, Vancouver presents a type welcome with benches that completely transform into mini-shelters. A nonprofit called RainCity Housing teamed up with Spring Promotion to make the modified general public benches in purchase to supply a included place to snooze though concurrently increasing consciousness.

Extra details: Spring Promotion (h/t: weburbanist)

The first bench, which reads ‘FIND SHELTER Here,’ has a developed-in roof that can quickly be folded up when desired. The second characteristics the concept ‘This is a bench’ in the course of the working day. At night time, glow-in-the-dark ink highlights the text ‘This is a bed room.’