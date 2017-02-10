Travel,

Very little Polish Village The place Each and every Property Is Coated In Colorful Flower Paintings


Property of Painters in Zalipie

The moment on a time, in a little Polish village identified as Zalipie, any individual painted a flower on their ceiling in get to include up a soot mark induced by the stove. Air flow was lousy again then, and soot stains were a prevalent sight in most if not all of the residences, and so other people today started off concealing the marks with their personal minimal bouquets until every single household was protected in them.

ht: , mentalfloss


polandtravel_jp

Inevitably every little thing in town was protected in bouquets, from residences and barns to bridges and church buildings, and every single spring given that 1948 the village has held a Painted Cottage Competitors, or Malowana Chata. The initial objective of this contest was portion of a motion to aid Poland psychologically recover from the atrocities that the region suffered in World War II.


adamtkincaid

Currently Zalipie is a considerably cry from those people darkish periods. Situated in the southeast of Poland just ninety minutes from Krakow, this superbly vibrant and colorful village is the perfect locale for anybody hunting for a distinctive and memorable working day vacation.


Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Poland


Przemek Czaja


Stuart Spicer


Marcin Kelm


ilvic


yuka_7160


Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Paul Brannan


adamtkincaid


magro_kr


yuka_7160


Rick Metz


magro_kr


The Sloths


magro_kr


magro_kr


Ministry of Foreign Affairs

We’d really like to hear your views on this:

Leave a Reply

CoatedcolorfulFlowerpaintingsPlacePolishPropertyVillage