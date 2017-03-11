Severin Ettlin is usually a photographer dependent in Lucerne, Switzerland, whose illustrations or photos carry an ethereal excellent, blending the “mysteries of light, type, and color in a way that demonstrates [the artist’s] see of fact.” In his titled “Homolux,” an eerie, glowing determine is replicated in a variety of environments, ranging from the deep woods to metropolis streets. The glowing silhouette was created making use of what Ettlin describes being an “arsenal” of flashlights and LED panels. By inserting eruptions of magic into day-to-day scenes, “Homolux” instills both fascination and fear-the feelings we experience when encountered by an unknown.

Eerily Beautiful Visions by Severin Ettlin