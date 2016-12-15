On Earth, there are about 1 500 active volcanoes, 50 of them erupt each year, throwing into the air steam, ash, lava and poisonous gases. 2016 has been relatively quiet in terms of volcanic eruptions, although some eruptions were spectacular.

Overview of interesting volcanic eruptions in 2016 on our planet.

The eruption of the volcano Sinabung in North Sumatra Province, Indonesia, 29 February 2016. Located in the northern part of the island of Sumatra, 60 km south-west of the city of Medan. Altitude – 2 460 meters.

February 27, 2016 Sinabung volcano threw a column of ash and hot gas up to three kilometers away, and the dome collapsed lava poured out. (Photo Sutanta Aditya | NurPhoto):

Acting soputan stratovolcano in Indonesia on January 5, 2016. It is a young cone with a relative height of 580 m, located on the older volcanic foundation (more ancient caldera Tondano). (Photo Adwit B Pramono | Antara Photo Agency | Reuters):

This active volcano Bromo on the east of the island of Java in Indonesia on January 5, 2016. It has a height of 2392 meters. Bromo volcano is part of the National Park Bromo-Semeru-Tenger. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in East Java because of its availability. (Photo by Darren Whiteside | Reuters):

Thunder and lightning. The eruption of the active stratovolcano Sakurajima, located on the peninsula of the island of Kyushu Osumi in the Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, February 5, 2016. The height of the volcano – 1117 meters, and the area – about 77 square kilometers. At Sakurajima has three peaks. (Photo: Kyodo | Reuters):

Security does not let crazy people to the volcano Erta Ale, located in the remote Afar region in northeastern Ethiopia, 27 February 2016. The name of the volcano means “smoking mountain”. (Photo by Eric Lafforgue):

The volcano Piton de la Fournaise height of 2631 m in the south-east of the island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean (Mascarene Islands), September 11, 2016. (Photo by Richard Bouhet):

What can you do on a volcano? Ride down the slope, as an option. This active volcano Cerro Negro, located in Nicaragua, in the department of Leon. Height – 728 meters. (Photo: Inti Ocon):

Nishinoshima Island was formed by the eruption of an underwater volcano in 2013. And it continues to grow. (Photo: Kyodo | Reuters):

It is an active shield volcano Kilauea on the island of Hawaii, 28 September 2016. Kilauea – the youngest of the land of Hawaiian volcanoes and one of the most active volcanoes on Earth. (Photo: USGS):

The scientists collected samples of fresh lava from Kilauea volcano for chemical analysis. (Photo HVO | USGS):

The lava formed by volcanic eruptions of magma at the Earth’s surface. Due to the cooling gases and interaction with members of the air, the magma changes its properties, forming lava.

That’s how the lava from Kilauea volcano makes its way. (Photo HVO | USGS):

The lava from different eruptions varies. It differs in composition, color, temperature, impurities. The average flow rate such lava – several meters per day and the temperature – 800-900 ° C. (Photo HVO | USGS):

Again rowdy Sinabung volcano, 31 October 2016. (Photo Tibta Pangin):

The river of lava from Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. Hot Lava color – dark or black and red. Frozen silicic lava can form a volcanic glass black. This glass is obtained when the melt cools rapidly, without having to crystallize.

The fall of the lava from Kilauea into the Pacific Ocean – a beautiful sight. (Photo by Caleb Jones):

The meeting of two elements – water and fire. (Photo HVO | USGS):

Volcano Tungurahua ( “Fire throat”), located 135 kilometers from Quito, Ecuador’s capital, woke up in 1999, and since then, from time to time there are eruptions. (Photo by Juan Cevallos):