Most of the people perhaps hardly ever even thought that elephants these days are now on the lists between endangered species in Africa as perfectly as Asia. As a issue of a simple fact, elephant as an animal is being glorified and adored by the local people all about Asia, specially Thailand. Wherever you will go you will locate the decorations or souvenirs of elephants as it is believed to be a lucky attraction. Paradoxically, it is also the most exploited and tortured animal at the exact same time, specially in the sector of tourism. Elephant Character Park centered in North of Thailand is a single of the number of straightforward sanctuaries that fights for and preserves the rights of the elephants in Asia. All of these, now seventy one, wonderful giants living below have been rescued from tourism, unlawful logging, circus, street begging and every arrives from the different background with it’s individual story.

Our experience and very first impressions commenced on the way to Chiang Mai as we have been revealed a documentary about the intelligence of an elephant as perfectly as been taught how to solution this giant and address it with the major respect.

At the time you are settled down in Elephant Character Park, your day starts very early, about 6 am. It may audio challenging to be up at this time, but now you have to keep up with the every day routine your new large buddies are practising. And no, you do not actually will need to set an alarm – the pleasant sounds of the elephants trumpeting outdoors your bungalows followed by lower vibrations will wake you up.

All the volunteers are divided into groups to go to the shelters the place elephants remain overnight. Be prepared to roll up your sleeves and cleanse up the major piles of what the giants have finished all over the night. Other every day tasks contain walking with elephants, washing up, chopping the watermelons, bananas, pumpkins and other treats as perfectly as unloading the trucks to prepare food.

Functioning as an elephant keeper (mahout) is not surely revered in the local tradition and does not have a significant status. In order to alter the perception and stage of check out, Elephant Character Park places an energy to educate people and develop a better image about this placement. The entire family members of a mahout can be employed to perform at the park about their individual abilities and wishes. Aside from that, the children of these family members acquire all the guidance required to go to the local universities and get educated. So significantly, this group appears to be to be expanding a great deal not long ago.

On our very last day, we have been delighted to fulfill Sangduen “Lek” Chailert, the founder of Elephant Character Park and take part in the conversations, observe a very remarkable documentary as perfectly as hear her good speech. Chailert has devoted her existence to the conservation of this endangered species and is better identified as an Elephant Whisperer.

We the two feel entirely blessed with this uncommon chance and it’s unquestionably not the very last a single. Almost nothing actually compares to acquiring your breakfast and drowning you in the sounds of lush jungle with the check out of elephants all delighted fooling about in the mud!

We preferred to give a assisting hand to these lovely animals so we volunteered in the Elephant Character Park.

One of the major highlights of this experience was the elephants’ every day bath time at the river side

Elephant has to go through a series of horrendous tortures in order to turn into a exciting detail for a journey or get a round of applause for some methods at the foolish circus present

Eighty per cent of the elephants coming to the park are now blind or half-blind

This is the major consequence of circus lights or mahouts, beating elephants with the hooks in order to regulate it.

Every time you take a journey, an elephant has to carry the chair that weighs about eighty kg by itself aside from you, yet another human being and its keeper

Elephants perform like this just about every one day about 10 several hours for each day exposed to a very potent sunlight.

Kaboo and her mahout

It is very good to know that all the infant elephants that have been born below will hardly ever experience such an dreadful points, they won’t be forced to perform and will hardly ever have their spirit broken

Sadly, not every person receives alongside so conveniently, right after being through so numerous psychological meltdowns, some of the elephants resist acquiring in excess of their earlier and they do not in shape in

If you present your really like and determination, an elephant will response the exact same way

Savoring the most tasty vegan food, and the check out, of program! You can have a peek to the pictures and browse all the stories although sitting at the lounge and acquiring your afternoon espresso

