“Vulnerability Series”: Syrian artist introduced world leaders in the image of refugees

A series of pictures of a refugee who decided to turn to world leaders, most of whom are indifferent to the crisis.

The United Nations announced that in 2016 the number of asylum-seekers or fleeing from the war zone has reached 65.6 million. This is even more than it was after the Second World War.

A Syrian artist Abdalla Al Omari, who also had to leave his home, created a series of paintings “Vulnerability”.

In them, the author presented the world leaders in the image of refugees, portraying them in the difficult conditions with which refugees face daily.









