"Vulnerability Series": Syrian artist introduced world leaders in the image of refugees

“Vulnerability Series”: Syrian artist introduced world leaders in the image of refugees

A series of pictures of a refugee who decided to turn to world leaders, most of whom are indifferent to the crisis.
The United Nations announced that in 2016 the number of asylum-seekers or fleeing from the war zone has reached 65.6 million. This is even more than it was after the Second World War.

A Syrian artist Abdalla Al Omari, who also had to leave his home, created a series of paintings “Vulnerability”.
In them, the author presented the world leaders in the image of refugees, portraying them in the difficult conditions with which refugees face daily.

Vulnerability Series 01

Vulnerability Series 02

Vulnerability Series 03

Vulnerability Series 04

Vulnerability Series 05

Vulnerability Series 06

Vulnerability Series 07

Vulnerability Series 08

Vulnerability Series 09

Vulnerability Series 10

Vulnerability Series 11

Vulnerability Series 12

Vulnerability Series 13

Vulnerability Series 14





