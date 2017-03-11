Junkyard.

Head-bending digital artist Aydın Büyüktaş is back with a series of warped pics that will leave you scratching your head. As a follow up to his

Flatland series, which was shot in his indigenous Turkey, Büyüktaş shot and composited a new established of photographs pursuing a excursion to the United States.

With Flatland II, the Turkish photographer requires us on a journey throughout America, selecting out the mundane and beautiful areas that litter the nation. But Flatland II is no ordinary established of travel pics. Inspired by Edwin Abbat’s 1884 avant-garde novel, Flatland: A Romance of Numerous Proportions, Büyüktaş provides these areas as sweeping, flattened landscapes.

“We dwell in sites that most of the situations really do not draw our attention, sites that remodel our memories, sites that the artist gives a further dimension,” Büyüktaş shares by using e mail, “where the perceptions that normally cross our thoughts will be demolished and new ones will occur.”

The digitally manipulated photographs contact attention to the symmetry and color of areas often left for granted. Two months of careful place scouting have been wanted for the photographer to find the great environments, whilst a person month—and ten,000 miles—were vital to take the aerial photographs. The last photographs are digital collages working with among eighteen to twenty photographs.

What we’re left with is a series of digital composites that make the United States seem like a scene from Inception. Curling upwards, a central line hurtles towards us, sucking us into this alternate, 3rd dimension.

Flatland II requires us as a result of Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California by using a warped lens.

Cemetery.

Bridge.

Cow farm.

BNSF Lawn.

Vacant parking lot.

Pink street.

Deserted greenhouse.

Soccer field.

Baseball field.

A overall of five months was needed—from place scouting to put up-production—in purchase to full this warped images undertaking.

Interstate.

Nursery.

Pink hills on the street.

Quarry.

Farm with hay bales.

Desert railroad.

