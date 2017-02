Tramai is a design and style ceramic studio centered in Italy and set up by an architect and a restorer.

Its name indicates “trap” in Friulano, our neighborhood language, but it can also refer to someone who is superior spirited and cheerful. This phrase was excellent for our creative challenge: a trap-lab to capture outstanding tips.

Our do the job is centered on official and color analysis. We experiment zoomorphic sculpture and figurine, by generating modest animal condition ceramics with a special concentrate on rabbits. We use Tuscany white clay molded entirely by hand and painted with little brushes to define the information in accordance the Italian maiolica custom.

A lot more info: Etsy

Ceramic Creatures to hold you corporation

Picture credits: Tramai

