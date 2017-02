The quickly pace of modern existence, coupled with our expanding stress surrounding notions these kinds of as FOMO, helps make it practically extremely hard to accept the mesmerizing moments of nature. With my selection, I invite viewers to envision, and enjoy a snippet of existence as we know it, frozen in time.

Splashes of liquid stopped in their tracks, contrasting with the utilization of subtle gold, highlights and celebrates how fragile and rigid the piece is.

Much more data: Instagram