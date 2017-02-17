On a sunny Friday afternoon in June, we produced a determination that adjusted almost everything. It wasn’t a hard determination. Or just one we thought as a result of. But it felt right, and so the pretty subsequent working day we referred to as a real estate agent and put our dwelling for sale. In the next months we marketed our dwelling and all the things we collected as a result of the a long time and as of conclusion of October we drove off to an unknown upcoming.

Proper now we’re on the highway for three months and we have travelled as a result of the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Spain to uncover sunshine and invest far more time in Portugal and now Morocco. We are just receiving made use of to our new daily life and we really like to tell you all about it. Below are a several pictures we took so considerably. Arrive follow us in our discovery of this new daily life!

