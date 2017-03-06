We required to develop an unconventional diary, using these kinds of a style of portray as Vanitas.

Vanitas is a category of symbolic functions of artwork (linked with the nevertheless lifetime paintings of the 16th and seventeenth generations).

Cranium – a reminder of the inevitability of demise. Just as the portrait is merely a reflection of once dwelling person and the cranium is the only kind of once dwelling head. He is most plainly symbolizes the frailty of human lifetime.

Birds, butterflies and other winged creatures are old medieval symbol of the human soul. Caterpillar, chrysalis and butterfly together stand for the lifetime cycle stages and earthly lifetime, demise and resurrection.

Cobweb is human frailty.

Dead tree limb embodies human lifetime and is adjacent to the young leaves, symbolizing rebirth.

And so it was not dull, we have added an unpredicted character – lovable fluffy raccoon.

