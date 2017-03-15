“Hi 🙂

I function on a mad pohotproject with my boyfriend and we need to have your aid. Can we borrow your home furniture for an hour? 😀

I know it seems a little bit unusual 😀 , but we are heading to take shots of rooms of our imaginary desire house in the most sizeable destinations in Europe. We started in Slovakia, Budapest-Hungary was the 2nd just one, then Ljubljana, Venice, Verona , Great, Saint Tropez now we are in Marseille…:)

We need to have your participation and aid . 🙂

we need to have to borrow your home furniture for the photo…(I indicate like anything… lamp, sofa, chair, ….

This picture-task represents a story about love, that it doesn´t issue in which we dwell as long as we dwell together… 🙂

The reason? We are heading to established up an exhibition later on, with the best (house with you) photographies .

All the proceeds from sells will be committed to build a basis to aid youthful couples to find a spot to commence residing jointly.

Thank you for any aid :)”

– this was the correct text we´ve despatched to several persons on couchsurfing in buy to find some aid for our photoproject. And we did. 🙂

The photoproject took only just one month thanks to ideal persons we identified who were being ready to lend their home furniture to us for couple hrs.

In some cases we´ve just applied previous home furniture that we´ve identified on the streets. (you don´t need to have to obtain new points in buy to dwell happily 🙂 )

It was pleasurable, because we never ever understood what things we’ll find and who was heading to take the picture. They were being taken by random persons passing by, so all people retained inquiring what was heading on…

Budapest-Hungary-cleaning

Ljublana-Slovenia-our visitors

Venice-Italy-laundry day

Verona-Italy-excellent early morning

Saint Tropez-France-deserted island

Paris-France-breakfast

Brussels-Belgium-money laundering

Berlin-Germany-Eastern facet of Berlin wall

Dresden-Germany-dish washing

Prague-Czech republic-celebration evening meal