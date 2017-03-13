Pluï – The Rain Cloud superbly illustrates the cycle of drinking water and magically turns youngsters into small rainmakers.

The wise bathtub toy operates like a pipette and helps make uncomplicated physics tangible and enjoyable. The Pluï Cloud is certain to encourage amazing tales. It delights and surprises and quickly will become an indispensable accent throughout bathtub time. A concealed system permits mom and dad to open the cloud for cleaning, so you don’t have to stress about temper.

It’s designed of long lasting Stomach muscles and free of charge of PVC, phthalates or BPA.

Much more information: moluk.com