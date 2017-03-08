We traveled far more than 5200 km to go to Lofoten in Norway to make a documentary in opposition to oil drilling in these fairytalelike landscapes.
The places of Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja have a superb normal ecosystem and invaluable ecosystems. Listed here, the world’s final massive stock of cod spawns and a single of Europe’s most significant nesting web sites caters for a large array of seabirds. This identical location is house to whales these kinds of as orcas, humpback whales and sperm whales and if you dive deep more than enough you are going to uncover the world’s biggest coldwater coral reef. This ecological richness has been the basis for settlement in these coastal places for far more than a thousand many years.
Far more info: lovese.org